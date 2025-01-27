Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageacornpublic domainoaksoak acornstreesoak treeplantfoodSouthern Red Oak Acorn.Original public domain image from FlickrMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 1014 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4432 x 3744 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarAutumn leaf element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14979652/autumn-leaf-element-set-remixView licenseRed oak acorn png, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9753746/red-oak-acorn-png-transparent-backgroundView licenseAutumn leaf element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14979757/autumn-leaf-element-set-remixView licenseRed oak acorn isolated object on whitehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9748702/red-oak-acorn-isolated-object-whiteView licenseAutumn leaf element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14980965/autumn-leaf-element-set-remixView licenseRed oak acorn collage element graphic psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9753720/red-oak-acorn-collage-element-graphic-psdView licenseAutumn leaf element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14981383/autumn-leaf-element-set-remixView licenseCommon sow-thistle, Sonchus species.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8752563/common-sow-thistle-sonchus-speciesFree Image from public domain licenseAutumn leaf element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14980424/autumn-leaf-element-set-remixView licenseChamaesyce maculata, Spotted Spurge, August 2012, Beltsville, Maryland.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8756879/photo-image-flower-plant-leafFree Image from public domain licenseAutumn leaf element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14979621/autumn-leaf-element-set-remixView licenseLepidium virginicumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8755895/lepidium-virginicumFree Image from public domain licenseAutumn leaf element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14979602/autumn-leaf-element-set-remixView licenseSilver maple, samara wing, prince georges county, mdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8755352/photo-image-plants-trees-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseAutumn leaf element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14982070/autumn-leaf-element-set-remixView licenseRed maple, seedshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8756418/red-maple-seedsFree Image from public domain licenseAutumn leaf element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14979508/autumn-leaf-element-set-remixView licenseFrost asterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8757001/frost-asterFree Image from public domain licenseAutumn leaf element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14981007/autumn-leaf-element-set-remixView licenseViola pensylvanica, fruit2, MD, PG Countyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8755296/viola-pensylvanica-fruit2-md-countyFree Image from public domain licenseAutumn leaf element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14980385/autumn-leaf-element-set-remixView licenseEuphorbia helioscopia, U, front, Maryland, Beltsvillehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8755781/photo-image-flower-plant-leafFree Image from public domain licenseAutumn leaf element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14980376/autumn-leaf-element-set-remixView licenseViola pensylvanica, fruit1, MD PG Countyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8755221/viola-pensylvanica-fruit1-countyFree Image from public domain licenseAutumn leaf element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14981031/autumn-leaf-element-set-remixView licenseLamium purpureum, U, fronthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8756525/lamium-purpureum-frontFree Image from public domain licenseAutumn leaf element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14981406/autumn-leaf-element-set-remixView licensesilver maple, samara whole, md, pg countyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8755822/silver-maple-samara-whole-md-countyFree Image from public domain licenseAutumn leaf element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14981998/autumn-leaf-element-set-remixView licenseCaterpillar, Northern Pearly Eye, Side view.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8752460/caterpillar-northern-pearly-eye-side-viewFree Image from public domain licenseAutumn leaf element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14979598/autumn-leaf-element-set-remixView licensepurple love grass, MD, PG Countyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8756109/purple-love-grass-md-countyFree Image from public domain licenseAutumn leaf element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14979509/autumn-leaf-element-set-remixView licenseCaterpillar, Northern Pearly Eye, face shot.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8752465/caterpillar-northern-pearly-eye-face-shotFree Image from public domain licensePNG Autumn leaf element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14980372/png-autumn-leaf-element-set-remixView licenseLadybird pupae,-facehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8757004/ladybird-pupae-faceFree Image from public domain licenseOak tree, editable design element remix sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15380323/oak-tree-editable-design-element-remix-setView licenseWhite Oak, Insect damage, August 2012, Beltsville, Maryland.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8755896/photo-image-leaf-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseOak tree, editable design element remix sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15380588/oak-tree-editable-design-element-remix-setView licensegrass, MD, PG Countyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8755750/grass-md-countyFree Image from public domain license