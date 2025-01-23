rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Bee, Mesoplia azurea, face shot. Original public domain image from Flickr
Save
Edit Image
honey beeanimalfaceeyesbeepublic domainportraitwhite
Honey comb, bees and flower paper remix, editable design
Honey comb, bees and flower paper remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12623366/honey-comb-bees-and-flower-paper-remix-editable-designView license
Mesoplia azurea, male, face
Mesoplia azurea, male, face
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8756816/mesoplia-azurea-male-faceFree Image from public domain license
Honey bee farm Instagram post template
Honey bee farm Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14855005/honey-bee-farm-instagram-post-templateView license
Centris poecila, female, Cuba, GTMO June 2011. Original public domain image from Flickr
Centris poecila, female, Cuba, GTMO June 2011. Original public domain image from Flickr
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8756964/photo-image-public-domain-bee-eyesFree Image from public domain license
World Bee Day Instagram post template, editable text
World Bee Day Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11979733/world-bee-day-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Andrena uvulariae, F, face
Andrena uvulariae, F, face
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8756967/andrena-uvulariae-faceFree Image from public domain license
Honey comb, bees and flower paper remix, editable design
Honey comb, bees and flower paper remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12623368/honey-comb-bees-and-flower-paper-remix-editable-designView license
Anthophora affabilis, F, face, Pennington County
Anthophora affabilis, F, face, Pennington County
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8756823/anthophora-affabilis-face-pennington-countyFree Image from public domain license
Bees and flower png, creative remix, editable design
Bees and flower png, creative remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9054425/bees-and-flower-png-creative-remix-editable-designView license
Epeolus erigeronis, M, side, NC, Moore County
Epeolus erigeronis, M, side, NC, Moore County
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8755641/epeolus-erigeronis-side-nc-moore-countyFree Image from public domain license
Honey comb, bees and flower paper remix, editable design
Honey comb, bees and flower paper remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12623367/honey-comb-bees-and-flower-paper-remix-editable-designView license
Andrena hilaris, F, face, Maryland, Anne Arundel County
Andrena hilaris, F, face, Maryland, Anne Arundel County
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8756846/photo-image-public-domain-bee-animalFree Image from public domain license
Wrinkled paper textured background, bees border, editable design
Wrinkled paper textured background, bees border, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9058415/wrinkled-paper-textured-background-bees-border-editable-designView license
Hoplisoides xerophilus, U, face, Cuba
Hoplisoides xerophilus, U, face, Cuba
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8756856/hoplisoides-xerophilus-face-cubaFree Image from public domain license
Bees and flower png, note paper remix, editable design
Bees and flower png, note paper remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9056024/bees-and-flower-png-note-paper-remix-editable-designView license
Mesoplia azurea, male, back
Mesoplia azurea, male, back
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8756819/mesoplia-azurea-male-backFree Image from public domain license
Wrinkled paper textured background, bees border, editable design
Wrinkled paper textured background, bees border, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9058414/wrinkled-paper-textured-background-bees-border-editable-designView license
Coelioxys alternata, M, face
Coelioxys alternata, M, face
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8756689/coelioxys-alternata-faceFree Image from public domain license
Bee friendly Instagram post template, editable text
Bee friendly Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11979706/bee-friendly-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Megachile fortis, U, face, Jackson County, South Dakota
Megachile fortis, U, face, Jackson County, South Dakota
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8756657/photo-image-public-domain-bee-eyeFree Image from public domain license
Wrinkled paper textured background, bees border, editable design
Wrinkled paper textured background, bees border, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9058404/wrinkled-paper-textured-background-bees-border-editable-designView license
Holcopasites calliopsidis, M, Side, MD, Carroll County
Holcopasites calliopsidis, M, Side, MD, Carroll County
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8756118/photo-image-public-domain-bee-animalFree Image from public domain license
Bees hexagon frame png, creative remix, editable design
Bees hexagon frame png, creative remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9056679/bees-hexagon-frame-png-creative-remix-editable-designView license
Nomada superba, M, face, West Virginia, Pleasants County
Nomada superba, M, face, West Virginia, Pleasants County
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8755546/photo-image-public-domain-bee-animalFree Image from public domain license
Wrinkled paper textured background, bees border, editable design
Wrinkled paper textured background, bees border, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9058408/wrinkled-paper-textured-background-bees-border-editable-designView license
Amegilla, m, face, india
Amegilla, m, face, india
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8755792/amegilla-face-indiaFree Image from public domain license
Bees and flower instant film frame png, creative remix, editable design
Bees and flower instant film frame png, creative remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9056548/bees-and-flower-instant-film-frame-png-creative-remix-editable-designView license
Stelis australis, F, side, Sandhills NWR, South Carolina
Stelis australis, F, side, Sandhills NWR, South Carolina
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8756821/photo-image-public-domain-bee-eyesFree Image from public domain license
Editable bee insect design element set
Editable bee insect design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15322649/editable-bee-insect-design-element-setView license
Megachile species_b, female, rt side, Dominican Republic
Megachile species_b, female, rt side, Dominican Republic
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8756999/photo-image-public-domain-bee-eyeFree Image from public domain license
Flower quote, paper craft remix, editable design
Flower quote, paper craft remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12624338/flower-quote-paper-craft-remix-editable-designView license
Ceratina guarnacciana, F, side, Dominican Republic
Ceratina guarnacciana, F, side, Dominican Republic
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8756831/photo-image-public-domain-bee-eyesFree Image from public domain license
Flower quote, paper craft remix, editable design
Flower quote, paper craft remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12624333/flower-quote-paper-craft-remix-editable-designView license
Megachile lanata, female, face
Megachile lanata, female, face
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8756980/megachile-lanata-female-faceFree Image from public domain license
Daycare logo template, editable design
Daycare logo template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13642065/daycare-logo-template-editable-designView license
Andrena ziziaformis, M, Face, VA, Giles County
Andrena ziziaformis, M, Face, VA, Giles County
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8755334/andrena-ziziaformis-face-va-giles-countyFree Image from public domain license
Save the Bees poster template, customizable design & text
Save the Bees poster template, customizable design & text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9228933/save-the-bees-poster-template-customizable-design-textView license
Andrena helianthiformis, face, Pennington County, SD
Andrena helianthiformis, face, Pennington County, SD
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8755552/photo-image-public-domain-bee-animalFree Image from public domain license
World Bee Day flyer template, editable ad
World Bee Day flyer template, editable ad
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9228927/world-bee-day-flyer-template-editableView license
Andrena barbilabris, U, Face, PG county
Andrena barbilabris, U, Face, PG county
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8755499/andrena-barbilabris-face-countyFree Image from public domain license