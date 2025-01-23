Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagehoney beeanimalfaceeyesbeepublic domainportraitwhiteBee, Mesoplia azurea, face shot. Original public domain image from FlickrMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 800 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5335 x 3557 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarHoney comb, bees and flower paper remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12623366/honey-comb-bees-and-flower-paper-remix-editable-designView licenseMesoplia azurea, male, facehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8756816/mesoplia-azurea-male-faceFree Image from public domain licenseHoney bee farm Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14855005/honey-bee-farm-instagram-post-templateView licenseCentris poecila, female, Cuba, GTMO June 2011. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8756964/photo-image-public-domain-bee-eyesFree Image from public domain licenseWorld Bee Day Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11979733/world-bee-day-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseAndrena uvulariae, F, facehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8756967/andrena-uvulariae-faceFree Image from public domain licenseHoney comb, bees and flower paper remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12623368/honey-comb-bees-and-flower-paper-remix-editable-designView licenseAnthophora affabilis, F, face, Pennington Countyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8756823/anthophora-affabilis-face-pennington-countyFree Image from public domain licenseBees and flower png, creative remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9054425/bees-and-flower-png-creative-remix-editable-designView licenseEpeolus erigeronis, M, side, NC, Moore Countyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8755641/epeolus-erigeronis-side-nc-moore-countyFree Image from public domain licenseHoney comb, bees and flower paper remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12623367/honey-comb-bees-and-flower-paper-remix-editable-designView licenseAndrena hilaris, F, face, Maryland, Anne Arundel Countyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8756846/photo-image-public-domain-bee-animalFree Image from public domain licenseWrinkled paper textured background, bees border, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9058415/wrinkled-paper-textured-background-bees-border-editable-designView licenseHoplisoides xerophilus, U, face, Cubahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8756856/hoplisoides-xerophilus-face-cubaFree Image from public domain licenseBees and flower png, note paper remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9056024/bees-and-flower-png-note-paper-remix-editable-designView licenseMesoplia azurea, male, backhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8756819/mesoplia-azurea-male-backFree Image from public domain licenseWrinkled paper textured background, bees border, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9058414/wrinkled-paper-textured-background-bees-border-editable-designView licenseCoelioxys alternata, M, facehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8756689/coelioxys-alternata-faceFree Image from public domain licenseBee friendly Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11979706/bee-friendly-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMegachile fortis, U, face, Jackson County, South Dakotahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8756657/photo-image-public-domain-bee-eyeFree Image from public domain licenseWrinkled paper textured background, bees border, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9058404/wrinkled-paper-textured-background-bees-border-editable-designView licenseHolcopasites calliopsidis, M, Side, MD, Carroll Countyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8756118/photo-image-public-domain-bee-animalFree Image from public domain licenseBees hexagon frame png, creative remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9056679/bees-hexagon-frame-png-creative-remix-editable-designView licenseNomada superba, M, face, West Virginia, Pleasants Countyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8755546/photo-image-public-domain-bee-animalFree Image from public domain licenseWrinkled paper textured background, bees border, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9058408/wrinkled-paper-textured-background-bees-border-editable-designView licenseAmegilla, m, face, indiahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8755792/amegilla-face-indiaFree Image from public domain licenseBees and flower instant film frame png, creative remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9056548/bees-and-flower-instant-film-frame-png-creative-remix-editable-designView licenseStelis australis, F, side, Sandhills NWR, South Carolinahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8756821/photo-image-public-domain-bee-eyesFree Image from public domain licenseEditable bee insect design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15322649/editable-bee-insect-design-element-setView licenseMegachile species_b, female, rt side, Dominican Republichttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8756999/photo-image-public-domain-bee-eyeFree Image from public domain licenseFlower quote, paper craft remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12624338/flower-quote-paper-craft-remix-editable-designView licenseCeratina guarnacciana, F, side, Dominican Republichttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8756831/photo-image-public-domain-bee-eyesFree Image from public domain licenseFlower quote, paper craft remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12624333/flower-quote-paper-craft-remix-editable-designView licenseMegachile lanata, female, facehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8756980/megachile-lanata-female-faceFree Image from public domain licenseDaycare logo template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13642065/daycare-logo-template-editable-designView licenseAndrena ziziaformis, M, Face, VA, Giles Countyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8755334/andrena-ziziaformis-face-va-giles-countyFree Image from public domain licenseSave the Bees poster template, customizable design & texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9228933/save-the-bees-poster-template-customizable-design-textView licenseAndrena helianthiformis, face, Pennington County, SDhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8755552/photo-image-public-domain-bee-animalFree Image from public domain licenseWorld Bee Day flyer template, editable adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9228927/world-bee-day-flyer-template-editableView licenseAndrena barbilabris, U, Face, PG countyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8755499/andrena-barbilabris-face-countyFree Image from public domain license