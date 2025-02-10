Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagemothclose up insectarthropodsmoth public domainblack and white photographybutterfly photographyblack and white stripepublic domain black white moth photoKarner Blue, face.Original public domain image from FlickrMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 1044 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3690 x 3209 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarCute lemur wildlife background, botanical illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8688606/cute-lemur-wildlife-background-botanical-illustrationView licenseKarner blue, M, sidehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8756638/karner-blue-sideFree Image from public domain licenseMonarch butterfly on flower stamen macro shothttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14901315/monarch-butterfly-flower-stamen-macro-shotView licenseLycaeides melissa samuelis, actual female, backhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8756556/lycaeides-melissa-samuelis-actual-female-backFree Image from public domain licenseButterfly in green nature scenehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14905606/butterfly-green-nature-sceneView licenseLycaeides melissa samuelis, U, M, Side, Uhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8756336/lycaeides-melissa-samuelis-sideFree Image from public domain licenseButterfly bokeh dark background, aesthetic, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9210041/butterfly-bokeh-dark-background-aesthetic-editable-designView licenseKarner Blue, sidehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8755833/karner-blue-sideFree Image from public domain licenseButterfly bokeh dark desktop wallpaper, aesthetic background psd, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9216928/png-abstract-aesthetic-backgroundView licenseLycaeides melissa samuelis, U, M, Face 1, Uhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8756232/lycaeides-melissa-samuelis-faceFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic vintage butterfly set, editable EA. Séguy’s artwork, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8713079/png-aesthetic-animal-artView licenseCaterpillar of Endangered Karner Blue butterfly, U, face close-up. Lycaeides melissa samuelis. Original public domain image…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8752561/photo-image-face-butterfly-bluesFree Image from public domain licenseExotic animal background, aesthetic remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8525634/exotic-animal-background-aesthetic-remixView licenseKarner blue butterfly caterpillar.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8752560/karner-blue-butterfly-caterpillarFree Image from public domain licenseExotic animal background, aesthetic remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8525355/exotic-animal-background-aesthetic-remixView licenseKarner blue pupae, Uhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8755660/karner-blue-pupaeFree Image from public domain licenseEA. Séguy’s black butterfly set, editable vintage design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8696997/png-aesthetic-animal-artView licenseKarner blue butterfly caterpillar face.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8752558/karner-blue-butterfly-caterpillar-faceFree Image from public domain licenseYellow butterfly, editable vintage insect collage element set Remixed from the artwork of E.A. Séguy.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8696289/png-aesthetic-animal-artView licenseLycaeides melissa samuelis, male, backhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8756653/lycaeides-melissa-samuelis-male-backFree Image from public domain licenseButterfly tropical flowers background, botanical illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8694872/butterfly-tropical-flowers-background-botanical-illustrationView licenseLycaeides melissa samuelis, male, close up scalehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8756557/lycaeides-melissa-samuelis-male-close-scaleFree Image from public domain licenseGold butterfly border background, black, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9217091/gold-butterfly-border-background-black-editable-designView licenseKarner blue butterfly, endangered insect.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8752537/karner-blue-butterfly-endangered-insectFree Image from public domain licensePNG Black butterfly collage element, washi tape design, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12646287/png-black-butterfly-collage-element-washi-tape-design-transparent-backgroundView licenseCupido comyntashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8757028/cupido-comyntasFree Image from public domain licenseButterfly seamless pattern computer wallpaper, editable George Shaw's exotic flower designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8881128/png-animal-background-blackView licenseFree public domain CC0 photo.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6054702/free-public-domain-cc0-photoFree Image from public domain licenseFantasy neon butterfly background, aesthetic border, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9216198/fantasy-neon-butterfly-background-aesthetic-border-editable-designView licensePearl Crescent, U, side, MD, PG Countyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8755743/pearl-crescent-side-md-countyFree Image from public domain licenseGold butterfly border background, black, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9217092/gold-butterfly-border-background-black-editable-designView licenseCaterpillar, Northern Pearly Eye, face shot.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8752465/caterpillar-northern-pearly-eye-face-shotFree Image from public domain licenseMonarch butterfly on flower stamen macro shothttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14901300/monarch-butterfly-flower-stamen-macro-shotView licenseChoristoneura parallelahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8757006/choristoneura-parallelaFree Image from public domain licenseMonarch butterfly on flower stamen macro shothttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14901349/monarch-butterfly-flower-stamen-macro-shotView licenseCaterpillar, Northern Pearly Eye, Side view.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8752460/caterpillar-northern-pearly-eye-side-viewFree Image from public domain licenseButterfly png aesthetic, animal collage art, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9188153/butterfly-png-aesthetic-animal-collage-art-editable-designView licenseVelvetbean caterpillar, eggshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8755229/velvetbean-caterpillar-eggsFree Image from public domain licenseMonarch butterfly on flower stamen macro shothttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14901708/monarch-butterfly-flower-stamen-macro-shotView licenseVelvetbean caterpillar, face shot.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8752478/velvetbean-caterpillar-face-shotFree Image from public domain license