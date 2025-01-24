Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageanimal texturepublictexturepattern rustydead birdfallfeather macromigration of animalsSwamp sparrow, close up, feather pattern.Original public domain image from FlickrMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 431 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3510 x 1260 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarEarly bird sale social media template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9349942/early-bird-sale-social-media-template-editable-designView licenseField sparrow, washington d.chttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8755022/field-sparrow-washington-dcFree Image from public domain licenseEarly bird sale Facebook post template, editable social media adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9221566/early-bird-sale-facebook-post-template-editable-social-mediaView licenseMelospiza 