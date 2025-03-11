rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Caterpillar of Endangered Karner Blue butterfly, U, face close-up. Lycaeides melissa samuelis. Original public domain image…
Save
Edit Image
insectbutterflycaterpillarwormendangered species animals public domainbutterfly caterpillarendangered speciesendangered animals
Save nature Instagram story template, editable design for social media
Save nature Instagram story template, editable design for social media
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8228819/save-nature-instagram-story-template-editable-design-for-social-mediaView license
Karner blue butterfly caterpillar.
Karner blue butterfly caterpillar.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8752560/karner-blue-butterfly-caterpillarFree Image from public domain license
Save animals blog banner template, editable text & design
Save animals blog banner template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8826490/save-animals-blog-banner-template-editable-text-designView license
Karner blue butterfly caterpillar face.
Karner blue butterfly caterpillar face.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8752558/karner-blue-butterfly-caterpillar-faceFree Image from public domain license
Save nature Instagram post template, editable design
Save nature Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7631677/save-nature-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
Karner Blue, side
Karner Blue, side
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8755833/karner-blue-sideFree Image from public domain license
Colorful caterpillar, editable paper craft collage
Colorful caterpillar, editable paper craft collage
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12520188/colorful-caterpillar-editable-paper-craft-collageView license
Lycaeides melissa samuelis, U, M, Side, U
Lycaeides melissa samuelis, U, M, Side, U
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8756336/lycaeides-melissa-samuelis-sideFree Image from public domain license
Colorful caterpillar, editable paper craft collage
Colorful caterpillar, editable paper craft collage
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12511599/colorful-caterpillar-editable-paper-craft-collageView license
Karner blue, M, side
Karner blue, M, side
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8756638/karner-blue-sideFree Image from public domain license
Butterfly animal insect element, editable design set
Butterfly animal insect element, editable design set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14991666/butterfly-animal-insect-element-editable-design-setView license
Lycaeides melissa samuelis, U, M, Face 1, U
Lycaeides melissa samuelis, U, M, Face 1, U
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8756232/lycaeides-melissa-samuelis-faceFree Image from public domain license
Cute lemur wildlife background, botanical illustration
Cute lemur wildlife background, botanical illustration
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8688606/cute-lemur-wildlife-background-botanical-illustrationView license
Karner blue pupae, U
Karner blue pupae, U
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8755660/karner-blue-pupaeFree Image from public domain license
Butterfly element, editable design set
Butterfly element, editable design set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14994286/butterfly-element-editable-design-setView license
Karner Blue, face.
Karner Blue, face.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8752556/karner-blue-faceFree Image from public domain license
Editable real pressed butterfly design element set
Editable real pressed butterfly design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15377217/editable-real-pressed-butterfly-design-element-setView license
Lycaeides melissa samuelis, male, close up scale
Lycaeides melissa samuelis, male, close up scale
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8756557/lycaeides-melissa-samuelis-male-close-scaleFree Image from public domain license
Cute lemur wildlife background, botanical illustration
Cute lemur wildlife background, botanical illustration
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8689354/cute-lemur-wildlife-background-botanical-illustrationView license
Karner blue butterfly, endangered insect.
Karner blue butterfly, endangered insect.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8752537/karner-blue-butterfly-endangered-insectFree Image from public domain license
Parrot flowers background, vintage animal illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Parrot flowers background, vintage animal illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12703570/parrot-flowers-background-vintage-animal-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Lycaeides melissa samuelis, actual female, back
Lycaeides melissa samuelis, actual female, back
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8756556/lycaeides-melissa-samuelis-actual-female-backFree Image from public domain license
Parrot flowers background, vintage animal illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Parrot flowers background, vintage animal illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12704823/parrot-flowers-background-vintage-animal-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Lycaeides melissa samuelis, male, back
Lycaeides melissa samuelis, male, back
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8756653/lycaeides-melissa-samuelis-male-backFree Image from public domain license
Editable real pressed butterfly design element set
Editable real pressed butterfly design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15377714/editable-real-pressed-butterfly-design-element-setView license
Cupido comyntas
Cupido comyntas
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8757028/cupido-comyntasFree Image from public domain license
Cute lemur wildlife background, botanical illustration
Cute lemur wildlife background, botanical illustration
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8692096/cute-lemur-wildlife-background-botanical-illustrationView license
Free public domain CC0 photo.
Free public domain CC0 photo.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6054702/free-public-domain-cc0-photoFree Image from public domain license
Biology course Instagram post template, editable text
Biology course Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11956595/biology-course-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Caterpillar, Northern Pearly Eye, Side view.
Caterpillar, Northern Pearly Eye, Side view.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8752460/caterpillar-northern-pearly-eye-side-viewFree Image from public domain license
Editable real pressed butterfly design element set
Editable real pressed butterfly design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15377240/editable-real-pressed-butterfly-design-element-setView license
Caterpillar, Northern Pearly Eye, face shot.
Caterpillar, Northern Pearly Eye, face shot.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8752465/caterpillar-northern-pearly-eye-face-shotFree Image from public domain license
Butterfly animal insect element, editable design set
Butterfly animal insect element, editable design set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14991659/butterfly-animal-insect-element-editable-design-setView license
Velvetbean caterpillar, face shot.
Velvetbean caterpillar, face shot.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8752478/velvetbean-caterpillar-face-shotFree Image from public domain license
Botanical products poster template
Botanical products poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13168597/botanical-products-poster-templateView license
Choristoneura parallela
Choristoneura parallela
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8757006/choristoneura-parallelaFree Image from public domain license
Happy biologist's day Instagram post template, editable text
Happy biologist's day Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11956627/happy-biologists-day-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Curculioninae species, weevils, macro photography.
Curculioninae species, weevils, macro photography.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8752529/photo-image-animal-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Cute lemur wildlife background, botanical illustration
Cute lemur wildlife background, botanical illustration
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8691926/cute-lemur-wildlife-background-botanical-illustrationView license
Original public domain image from Flickr
Original public domain image from Flickr
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8756887/original-public-domain-image-from-flickrFree Image from public domain license