Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagewildfirelarchnature photos forestbush firefiresunsetsceneryplant2020 Photo Contest: Land We ProtectBLM Fire and Aviation Photo Contest 2020Category: The Land We ProtectPhoto by: Tavis Fenske, BLMLionshead Fire, Warm Springs, Oregon 2020. Goat Fire. The Goat Creek Fire, part of the Cougar Rock Complex 30 miles north of Orofino, Idaho, burned through the night…

Sky Fire. The Sky Fire on the Lassen National Forest in California burned actively through the night. Photo by Lassen…

Bobcat Fire. A large column of smoke from the Bobcat Fire on the Angeles National Forest. Photo by USFS. Original public…

Taos, New Mexico. Scenic image of the land managed by the Bureau of Land Management in New Mexico. Photo by Avi Farber, BLM… Tree silhouette, forest fire. Original public domain image from Flickr

Forest land silhouette landscape. Litte Pine Fire. The Litte Pine Fire in Bonner County in Idaho. Photo by Ashley Stoneham, Idaho Department of Lands.…