Andrena chapmanae, f, face, Yosemite Nat Park

More from Yosemite National Park. Hmmm, that color, so blue, reminds me of famously blue bees such as Ceratina and Osmia...but, in this case, we are looking at Andrena chapmanae...one of the raree Andrena that are a strong metallic blue. I have to say that the combination of this midnight blue and deeply dark brown is very attractive. I would buy a coat like that. Photographs by Anders Croft.The Yosemite specimens were collected for a project done by Lauren Ponisio - Study led by L. Ponisio examining the effect of fire diversity on bees (Ponisio et al. Global Change Biol. 2016).



Beauty is truth, truth beauty - that is all



Ye know on earth and all ye need to know



" Ode on a Grecian Urn"



John Keats. Original public domain image from Flickr