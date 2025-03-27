Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagebeesblue metalanimalbeepublic domainblueinsectmetallicOsmia atriventris, F, Side, MD, Washington CountyOsmia atriventris – A female captured in Washington County. This common spring species occurs throughout the East. Photographed by Brooke Alexander. Original public domain image from FlickrMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 817 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4620 x 3144 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarEditable bee insect design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15322863/editable-bee-insect-design-element-setView licenseOsmia albiventris, F, Side, MD, Cecil Countyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8756015/osmia-albiventris-side-md-cecil-countyFree Image from public domain licenseEditable bee insect design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15322650/editable-bee-insect-design-element-setView licenseOsmia atriventris, f, head, MD, Beltsvillehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8755375/osmia-atriventris-head-md-beltsvilleFree Image from public domain licenseAngel quote mobile wallpaper template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18582701/angel-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseOsmia atriventris, F, side, beltsville, mdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8755262/osmia-atriventris-side-beltsvilleFree Image from public domain licenseEditable bee insect design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15322654/editable-bee-insect-design-element-setView licenseOsmia texana, female, back, Carroll Countyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8755502/osmia-texana-female-back-carroll-countyFree Image from public domain licenseWildflowers & butterflies background, aesthetic Spring digital paintinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12044263/wildflowers-butterflies-background-aesthetic-spring-digital-paintingView licenseOsmia texana, female, side, Carroll Countyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8755634/osmia-texana-female-side-carroll-countyFree Image from public domain licenseEditable bee insect design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15322638/editable-bee-insect-design-element-setView licenseOsmia conjuncta, F, Face, MD, Carroll Countyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8754938/osmia-conjuncta-face-md-carroll-countyFree Image from public domain licenseEditable bee insect design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15322653/editable-bee-insect-design-element-setView licenseOsmia georgica, F, Side, Carroll Co. MDhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8756003/osmia-georgica-side-carroll-coFree Image from public domain licenseEditable bee insect design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15322643/editable-bee-insect-design-element-setView licenseOsmia simillima, sidehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8755626/osmia-simillima-sideFree Image from public domain licenseAnimal insect element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15006628/animal-insect-element-set-editable-designView licenseOsmia lignaria, M, Face, VA, Virginia Beach Cityhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8754960/osmia-lignaria-face-va-virginia-beach-cityFree Image from public domain licenseHoney bee farm Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14855005/honey-bee-farm-instagram-post-templateView licenseOsmia sandersoneae, F, side, Tennessee, Blount Countyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8756500/photo-image-public-domain-bee-blueFree Image from public domain licenseBee on flower, nature, editable paper craft collagehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12528408/bee-flower-nature-editable-paper-craft-collageView licenseOsmia distincta bee, side view.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8752431/osmia-distincta-bee-side-viewFree Image from public domain licenseEditable butterfly sky background designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10466737/editable-butterfly-sky-background-designView licenseOsmia chalybea, M, side, Georgia, Camden Countyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8756697/osmia-chalybea-side-georgia-camden-countyFree Image from public domain licenseInsect set, editable design elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15091280/insect-set-editable-design-elementView licenseOsmia inspergens, F, Face, MA, Barnstable Countyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8755351/osmia-inspergens-face-ma-barnstable-countyFree Image from public domain licenseInsect set, editable design elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15091307/insect-set-editable-design-elementView licenseMegachile texana, F, Face, MD, Baltimorehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8756355/megachile-texana-face-md-baltimoreFree Image from public domain licenseHoney bee farm poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12668519/honey-bee-farm-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseOsmia chalybea, M, face, Georgia, Camden Countyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8756698/osmia-chalybea-face-georgia-camden-countyFree Image from public domain licenseFlowers & bees animal wildlife nature remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12661218/flowers-bees-animal-wildlife-nature-remix-editable-designView licenseMegachile texana, F, Side, MD, Baltimorehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8756194/megachile-texana-side-md-baltimoreFree Image from public domain licenseEditable bee insect design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15322639/editable-bee-insect-design-element-setView licenseChelostoma rapunculi, M, Back, MA, Middlesex Countyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8755349/photo-image-public-domain-bee-animalFree Image from public domain licenseHoney bee farm Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12614909/honey-bee-farm-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseM integrella, F, face, Moore County, NChttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8755640/integrella-face-moore-countyFree Image from public domain licenseSave the Bees poster template, customizable design & texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9228933/save-the-bees-poster-template-customizable-design-textView licenseMegachile mendica,m, face, md, aleghany countyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8755791/megachile-mendicam-face-md-aleghany-countyFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic insects botanical, paper craft editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12613351/aesthetic-insects-botanical-paper-craft-editable-remixView licenseOsmia distincta, Allegany County, Maryland, May 2012. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8755814/photo-image-public-domain-bees-eyesFree Image from public domain license