Triepeolus obliteratus, f, face, powerline

Powerlines. Or more accurately transmission corridors. Now one of the few places that open country forb communities exist in many parts of the East. Often seen as a blight, they if not mown or sprayed to death, are places of refuge for many rare bees. Over the next few days you will see several rarities from a study that David Wagner created with specimens, like this one collected by the bee whisperer of New England Michael Veit. Oh, this is Triepeolus obliteratus....rarel, but with the nice character of having only 2 rather than 3 submarginals...(thus the "obliteratus" part of the name)



