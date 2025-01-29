Black weevil, right, MAGLEV

Cyrtepistomus castaneus? From the MAGLEV impact area of Patuxent Wildlife Research Refuge and the Beltsville AG Center. Not sure of my determination here, but it picture books to this weevil. Picture by Cole Cheng. ~~~~~~~~~~{{{{{{0}}}}}}~~~~~~~~~~



We Are Made One with What We Touch and See



We are resolved into the supreme air,



We are made one with what we touch and see,



With our heart's blood each crimson sun is fair,



With our young lives each spring impassioned tree



Flames into green, the wildest beasts that range



The moor our kinsmen are, all life is one, and all is change.



- Oscar Wilde. Original public domain image from Flickr