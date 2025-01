USAID/RTI: StopPalu+

Fatoumata Binta Bah, 33 years old, merchant confirms that she is well followed by the midwife of the Dalein health center (since my first consultation at the CPN unit, I have been followed by Mrs. Oumou Diallo who gives me 3 tablets of medication that I take in front of her every month to protect me and my baby against malaria).



Photo by USAID. Original public domain image from Flickr