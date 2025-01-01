AFRICOM Dikhil Hospital

Dikhil, Djibouti (March 22, 2011) - Two Dikhil girls watch as seven cisterns are delivered to the Dikhil Hospital on March 22. Five of the cisterns are scheduled to be installed at the hospital and two to outlying medical clinics. The cisterns, purchased by the 402nd Civil Affairs Battalion, will benefit roughly 88,000 people in the region who use the Dikhil Hospital and outlying village clinics. The increased water storage capacity will help medical staff improve hygiene and reduce infections and maternal death rates. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Dawn Price). Original public domain image from Flickr