Lilongwe, Malawi- Major Benjamin Armstrong, Dentist in the 349th Aeromedical Dental Squadron, from Boise, Idaho pulls a tooth from a patient during a MEDREACH humanitarian mission at Kumuzu barracks.

MEDREACH is a key program in the United States' efforts to partner with the Government of Malawi. (Photo by Spc. Zachary Zimerman,139th MPAD,Illinois Army National Guard). Original public domain image from Flickr