Military Medical Professionals Team-Up, Provide Care to 1,800 in Remote Djibouti

OBOCK, Djibouti - U.S. Air Force Staff Sergeant Leah Potter and U.S. Air Force Captain Robert Spriggel treat a dental patient in Obock, Djibouti, during a Medical Capacity Program (MEDCAP) mission, May 5, 2011. Dentists attached to Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA) cared for Obock citizens with periodontal diseases. The MEDCAP also featured optometric and preventative care performed by 20 service members attached to CJTF-HOA. (U.S. Air Force photo by Lieutenant Colonel Leslie Pratt). Original public domain image from Flickr