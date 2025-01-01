https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8759353Edit ImageRemix, add effects & personalize with your own textCustomizeOr start from these designsJohn F. Kennedy Lying in State November 24, 1963Mrs. Kennedy and daughter, Caroline Kennedy, kneel at the catafalque with President Kennedy casket. Photo by Architect of the Capitol photographers. Original public domain image from FlickrMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useInfoView CC0 LicenseEditorial use only JPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 952 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2844 x 2257 px | 300 dpiEdit ImageMonthlyYearlySave 50%Get PremiumProfessional design resources and creative toolsfromfrom$6.50/mo$78 billed yearlyUnlimited downloadsAd-free experienceUnlock millions of creative assets and our entire Creative Studio of editable templates, mockups and design toolsBuy Now