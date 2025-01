AFRICOM Tunisia Evacuation 26th Expeditionary

Marines with 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit, assemble seats on a KC-130J Hercules prior to picking up evacuees in Djerba, Tunisia, March 5, 2011. 26th MEU was directed by the Department of Defense to help evacuate Egyptians, who fled to the Tunisian border from Libya, get back to Egypt. (Official USMC Photo by Cpl. Tammy K. Hineline). Original public domain image from Flickr