Health worker, Hagar, advising pregnant women to use bed nets and seasonal prevention medication.

Senior Midwifery Officer, Hagar, supports women and their families through pregnancy, delivery and the time after birth.



Malaria during pregnancy can lead to poor maternal and pregnancy outcomes, endangering mothers and their babies.



Hagar educates pregnant women on how to protect themselves and their families from malaria as well as distributes bed nets and prevention medication provided by PMI Impact Malaria and partners in Ghana.



Photo by Emmanuel Attramah, PMI Impact Malaria Ghana, March 2021. Original public domain image from Flickr