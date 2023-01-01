https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8761675Edit ImageRemix, add effects & personalize with your own textCustomizeOr start from these designsStars and crescent moon clipart psd. Remixed by rawpixel.MorePremiumInfoView personal and business licenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 5000 x 2812 px | 300 dpi | 87.76 MBSmall JPEG 1200 x 675 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 1968 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5000 x 2812 px | 300 dpiEdit ImageCompatible with :MonthlyYearlySave 50%Get PremiumProfessional design resources and creative toolsfromfrom$6.50/mo$78 billed yearlyUnlimited downloadsAd-free experienceUnlock millions of creative assets and our entire Creative Studio of editable templates, mockups and design toolsBuy NowFreeFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin Free