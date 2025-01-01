https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8763763Edit ImageRemix, add effects & personalize with your own textCustomizeOr start from these designsLille, ME. Aug. 1942. Acadian children attending Catholic school. Group portrait, facing front, of children, with two boys in the foreground. Original public domain image from FlickrMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useInfoView CC0 LicenseEditorial use only JPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 954 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2871 x 2282 px | 300 dpiEdit ImageMonthlyYearlySave 50%Get PremiumProfessional design resources and creative toolsfromfrom$6.50/mo$78 billed yearlyUnlimited downloadsAd-free experienceUnlock millions of creative assets and our entire Creative Studio of editable templates, mockups and design toolsBuy Now