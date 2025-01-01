Remix, add effects & personalize with your own textCustomizeOr start from these designshttps://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8763765Edit ImageEmergency treatment of insect sting allergy. Orange poster with white lettering announcing Consensus Development Conference, Sept. 1978. Also lists date, time, location, and sponsor. Central image on poster is a paper applique of an insect. Body of insect is flat black and wings are a textured cream color.Original public domain image from FlickrMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useInfoView CC0 LicenseEditorial use only JPEGSmall JPEG 937 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1991 x 2551 px | 300 dpiEdit ImageMonthlyYearlySave 50%Get PremiumProfessional design resources and creative toolsfromfrom$6.50/mo$78 billed yearlyUnlimited downloadsAd-free experienceUnlock millions of creative assets and our entire Creative Studio of editable templates, mockups and design toolsBuy Now