Image of two facing pages, showing the fourth and fifth "figure of the muscles". The left hand page presents the frontal view and the right hand page shows the back view of the human skeleton, with a few muscles attached, plus the anatomy of the head and brain. The bones and muscles on both charts are marked with single letters, with legends on each side of the figures providing names and explanations. "Epitome", fol. 7b and 8a.