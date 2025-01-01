https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8763776Edit ImageRemix, add effects & personalize with your own textCustomizeOr start from these designsEating for the health of it. Abstract: A chicken, a carton of milk, six apples, a loaf of bread, and butter are used to promote a nutrition fair celebrating National Nutrition Month, and to commemorate the USPHS Commissioned Corps Centennial. Original public domain image from FlickrMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useInfoView CC0 LicenseEditorial use only JPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 744 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3000 x 1860 px | 300 dpiEdit ImageMonthlyYearlySave 50%Get PremiumProfessional design resources and creative toolsfromfrom$6.50/mo$78 billed yearlyUnlimited downloadsAd-free experienceUnlock millions of creative assets and our entire Creative Studio of editable templates, mockups and design toolsBuy Now