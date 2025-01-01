Contributor(s): National Institutes of Health (U.S.).

Medical Arts and Photography Branch.







Publication: [Bethesda, Md. : Medical Arts and Photography Branch, National Institutes of Health], 1983







Language(s): English







Format: Still image







Subject(s): Hypertriglyceridemia,



Consensus Development Conferences, NIH as Topic







Genre(s): Posters







Abstract: White poster with a red heart on a black background. There are blue and red streamers flowing from the heart and yellow circles scattered over the area. A phone number is listed for further information.







Extent: 1 photomechanical print (poster) : 82 x 62 cm.







Technique: color







NLM Unique ID: 101454419







NLM Image ID: C01044







Permanent Link: resource.nlm.nih.gov/101454419. Original public domain image from Flickr