Remix, add effects & personalize with your own textCustomizeOr start from these designshttps://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8764779Edit ImageTooth extraction. A patient is sitting in a chair; a dental assistant has his foot on the patient's lap; behind them the dentist has his arm around the patient's head and is working a dental instrument in the patient's mouth. In the foreground is an overturned chair. Original public domain image from FlickrMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useInfoView CC0 LicenseEditorial use only JPEGSmall JPEG 748 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2181 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2222 x 3565 px | 300 dpiEdit ImageMonthlyYearlySave 50%Get PremiumProfessional design resources and creative toolsfromfrom$6.50/mo$78 billed yearlyUnlimited downloadsAd-free experienceUnlock millions of creative assets and our entire Creative Studio of editable templates, mockups and design toolsBuy Now