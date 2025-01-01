https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8764832Edit ImageRemix, add effects & personalize with your own textCustomizeOr start from these designsHands and forearms showing herpes iris. Image of a lithograph from Hebra's Atlas, pt. 6, pl. 6, showing a young woman's hands and forearms, her right on top of her left, resting over a couple of books, displaying herpes iris lesions. Original public domain image from FlickrMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useInfoView CC0 LicenseEditorial use only JPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 570 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1615 x 767 px | 300 dpiEdit ImageMonthlyYearlySave 50%Get PremiumProfessional design resources and creative toolsfromfrom$6.50/mo$78 billed yearlyUnlimited downloadsAd-free experienceUnlock millions of creative assets and our entire Creative Studio of editable templates, mockups and design toolsBuy Now