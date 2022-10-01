New York Public Library (Source)Public Domainhttps://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8765SaveSaveAntique plant Kowhai - Clianthus puniceus drawn by Sarah Featon (1848–1927). Original from Museum of New Zealand. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageInfoView LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 970 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2328 x 2880 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2328 x 2880 px | 300 dpi | 38.4 MBSay thanks by supporting these good causesThe Public Domain ReviewSaveDownloadAntique plant Kowhai - Clianthus puniceus drawn by Sarah Featon (1848–1927). Original from Museum of New Zealand. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More