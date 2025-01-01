https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8765312Edit ImageRemix, add effects & personalize with your own textCustomizeOr start from these designsLeonardo da Vinci's Skull in profile to right (1645). Original public domain image from The MET Museum.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useInfoView CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 1001 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2960 x 2468 px | 300 dpiEdit ImageMonthlyYearlySave 50%Get PremiumProfessional design resources and creative toolsfromfrom$6.50/mo$78 billed yearlyUnlimited downloadsAd-free experienceUnlock millions of creative assets and our entire Creative Studio of editable templates, mockups and design toolsBuy Now