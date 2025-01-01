Remix, add effects & personalize with your own textCustomizeOr start from these designshttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8765404Edit ImagePNG Soft serve ice-cream clipart, transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.MoreFreePersonal and Business useInfoView personal and business licenseThis image was originally from the public domain and has been digitally enhanced by rawpixelPNGSVGPortrait Card 5 x 7" PNG 1429 x 2000 px Best Quality PNG 2857 x 4000 pxSVG | 2.91 KBVectors can scale to any size.Edit ImageCompatible with :MonthlyYearlySave 50%Get PremiumProfessional design resources and creative toolsfromfrom$6.50/mo$78 billed yearlyUnlimited downloadsAd-free experienceUnlock millions of creative assets and our entire Creative Studio of editable templates, mockups and design toolsBuy Now