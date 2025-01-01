Driver of This 1975 Van Watched as His Vehicle Failed the Carbon Monoxide Portion of the Test at an Auto Emission Inspection Station in Norwood, Ohio, Since January, 1975, All Light Duty, Spark Ignition Powered Vehicles in All of Hamilton County Must Be Tested on an Annual Basis.

If His Vehicle Had Also Failed the Hydrocarbon Emissions Test a Second Light Would Have Glowed on the Exhaust Analyzer. the Owner Has 30 Days to Repair His Vehicle and Have It Retested 09/1975. Photographer: Eiler, Lyntha Scott. Original public domain image from Flickr