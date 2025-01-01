https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8765484Edit ImageRemix, add effects & personalize with your own textCustomizeOr start from these designsBlack Balloon Salesman On South Side Chicago's 47th Street Many Of The City's Black Business Owners Started With Small Operations Such As This And Grew By Working Hard, 06/1973. Photographer: White, John H. Original public domain image from FlickrMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useInfoView CC0 LicenseEditorial use only JPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 809 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3000 x 2023 px | 300 dpiEdit ImageMonthlyYearlySave 50%Get PremiumProfessional design resources and creative toolsfromfrom$6.50/mo$78 billed yearlyUnlimited downloadsAd-free experienceUnlock millions of creative assets and our entire Creative Studio of editable templates, mockups and design toolsBuy Now