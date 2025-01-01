https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8765495Edit ImageRemix, add effects & personalize with your own textCustomizeOr start from these designsPublic Works Department Employee at an Auto Emission Inspection Station in Norwood, Ohio, Explains the Results of a New Inspection Program in That City. Many Motorists Whose Vehicles Are Tested for Carbon Monoxide and Hydrocarbon Emissions by an Exhaust Analyzer Do Not Realize Their Cars Have Failed the Test until They Receive a 30-Day Sticker That Will Give Them Time to Have Repairs Made and Be Retested 08/1975.Photographer: Eiler, Lyntha Scott. Original public domain image from FlickrMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useInfoView CC0 LicenseEditorial use only JPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 811 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3000 x 2028 px | 300 dpiEdit ImageMonthlyYearlySave 50%Get PremiumProfessional design resources and creative toolsfromfrom$6.50/mo$78 billed yearlyUnlimited downloadsAd-free experienceUnlock millions of creative assets and our entire Creative Studio of editable templates, mockups and design toolsBuy Now