The Cool Morning Air Condenses a Boy's Breath as He Walks Along a Coal Car on His Way to School in Cumberland, Kentucky, in Harlan County.

Coal Mining Remains the Largest Single Industry in the Area. When the Youngsters Grow Up Many of Them Face the Choice of Working in Coal Related Jobs Or Moving Away From the Area, and Family and Friends 10/1974. Photographer: Corn, Jack. Original public domain image from Flickr