The Bride and Groom and a Member of the Wedding Party with a Bouquet at New Ulm, Minnesota.

Following a Church Ceremony the Couple Hosted a Wedding Dance in the Evening at the Turner Club Gymnasium. New Ulm Is a County Seat Trading Center of 13,000 in a Farming Area of South Central Minnesota. It Was Founded in 1854 by a German Immigrant Land Company That Encouraged Its Kinsmen to Emigrate From Europe. Town Growth Has Been Helped with the Arrival of Manufacturing Firms. Photographer: Hanson, Art. Original public domain image from Flickr