Dr. Ann Vogel Holding a Child She Has Just Delivered in Loretto Hospital in New Ulm, Minnesota.

in the Background Is the Husband Who Watched the Birth. There Are Two Hospitals in the Town, Union Which Is Non-Denominational and Loretto Which Is Catholic. They Have Divided Their Services to Specialize and Give More Efficient Service. New Ulm Is a County Seat Trading Center of 13,000 in a Farming Area of South Central Minnesota. Photographer: Phillips, Kathy. Original public domain image from Flickr