Three Girls in Galveston, Texas.

This Is One of a Series of 21 Black and White Photographs. They Document the Environments Remaining From the 19th Century in Terms of Architecture Commerce and Lifestyles. The Pictures Also Compare the Contemporary City Showing Displacement of the Unique by the Ordinary and Noting Current Urban Problems. The Pictures Show a Region and Its Uniqueness in People and Architecture in East Texas Which Is Still a Part of the South 04/1973. Photographer: Lyon, Danny. Original public domain image from Flickr