rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8765569
Scott's Run, West Virginia. Miner's child - Father unemployable, March 1937. Photographer: Hine, Lewis. Original public…
Edit Image