rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8765590
South Side Group Of Black Children In Chicago At A Playground At 40th And Drexel Boulevard, 10/1973. Photographer: White…
Edit Image