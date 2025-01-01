Flea Market Browsers at White Cloud, Kansas, near Troy, in the Northeast Corner of the State.

It Is Sponsored by the Ma Hush Ka (Iowa Indian Language Meaning White Cloud) Historical Society to Raise Money for the Local Museum Housed in the 100-Year-Old Schoolhouse. Area Indians Participate in the Flea Market in Which Native Crafts as Well as Antiques Are Featured. The Town Is Named after the Last Great Iowa Indian Chief Whose Tribe Was Given Area Land by Treaty 09/1974. Original public domain image from Flickr