Older Citizens, Retired Persons and Those Unable to Take Care of Themselves Physically Are Taken Care of in Two Community Centers.

This Woman Lives at the Alexander Home Adjacent to Loretto Hospital, Both Catholic Supported Facilities. New Ulm Is a County Seat Trading Center of 13,000 in a Farming Area of South Central Minnesota. It Was Founded in 1854 by a German Immigrant Land Company That Encouraged Its Kinsmen to Emigrate From Europe 10/1974. Photographer: McTaggart, James. Original public domain image from Flickr