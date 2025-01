Religion Plays an Important Part in the Lives of Residents.

The Second Largest Denomination of Churchgoers Are Lutherans. This Photo Shows the Modern Interior of Our Savior's, Which Has Its Own Mixed Choir and Sunday School, and Holds Baptism after Church on Sunday. New Ulm Was Founded in 1854 by German Immigrants 10/1974. Photographer: Rees, David. Original public domain image from Flickr