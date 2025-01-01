Rider with an American Flag on Horseback in a Parade on the Main Street of Cottonwood Falls, Kansas, near Emporia.

It Is a Part of the Festivities of the Flint Hills Rodeo, a Major Cultural Event of the Area. Horses and Large Cattle Trucks Are the Featured Modes of Transportation. It Is a 19th Century "Cowboy" Town in the Heart of the Flint Hills Region, and near an Area Designated as a Possible Site for a Tallgrass Prairie National Park 06/1974. Photographer: Duncan, Patricia D. Original public domain image from Flickr