rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8765603
Wool Mill in City Mills, One of Some 35 Manufacturing Cities and Towns on the Eighty Mile Charles River 03/1973.…
Edit Image