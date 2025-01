Religion Plays an Important Part in the Lives of Residents.

The Largest Group of Churchgoers Are Roman Catholics. Members of the New Ulm Cathedral Parish Are Shown Attending a Folk Guitar Mass This Weekly Event Was Begun for the Younger People and Has Become the Most Popular Mass with Standing Room Only. The Church Interior Is Decorated with Baroque Carvings Reminiscent of Churches in Southern Germany's Bavarian. Photographer: Schulke, Flip, 1930-2008. Original public domain image from Flickr