Residents Take Part in Organized Daily Exercises in One of the Public Pools at Century Village Retirement Community.

Photographer: Flip Schulke, 1930-2008







Subjects:



West Palm Beach (Palm Beach county, Florida, United States)



Environmental Protection Agency



Project DOCUMERICA







Original public domain image from Flickr