Miners Line Up to Go Into the Elevator Shaft at the Virginia-Pocahontas Coal Company Mine #4 near Richlands, Virginia the Man at the Right Wears a Red Hat Which Means He Is a New Miner and Has Worked Below Less Than a Month.

His Belt Also Shows Less Wear Than the Others. The Miner at the Left Carries Red Man Chewing Tobacco, Used by Many of the Men Because They Cannot Smoke in the Mines. They Also Prefer to Carry Their Own Water Rather Than Use What the Company Provides 04/1974. Photographer: Corn, Jack. Original public domain image from Flickr