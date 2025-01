Miners Just Leaving the Elevator Shaft of Virginia-Pocahontas Coal Company Mine #4 near Richlands, Virginia at 4 P.M. There Are Three Mine Shifts.

The First Two Are Employed in Digging and Removing the Coal. The Midnight to Morning Or "Hoot-Owl" Shift Works on Cleanup Operations. These Miners Are Headed for the Company Shower Room to Clean Up before Heading Home 04/1974. Original public domain image from Flickr