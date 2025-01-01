https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8765625Edit ImageRemix, add effects & personalize with your own textCustomizeOr start from these designsTwo Miners Are Cleaning Out Loose Coal by Hand So Canvas Walls Can Be Hung to Control the Air Flow in the Virginia-Pocahontas Coal Company Mine #3 near Richlands, Virginia 04/1974. Photographer: Corn, Jack. Original public domain image from FlickrMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useInfoView CC0 LicenseEditorial use only JPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 812 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3000 x 2030 px | 300 dpiEdit ImageMonthlyYearlySave 50%Get PremiumProfessional design resources and creative toolsfromfrom$6.50/mo$78 billed yearlyUnlimited downloadsAd-free experienceUnlock millions of creative assets and our entire Creative Studio of editable templates, mockups and design toolsBuy Now