rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8765638
Chicano Teenager in El Paso's Second Ward. A Classic "Barrio" Which Is Slowly Giving Way to Urban Renewal. Photographer:…
Edit Image