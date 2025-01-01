rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8765668
Photograph of President William Jefferson Clinton with Socks the Cat Perched on Clinton's Shoulder: 12/20/1993. Original…
Edit Image