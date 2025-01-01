rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8765701
Crossing The Painted Road Which Extends East From The Philadelphia Museum Of Art, August 1973. Photographer: Swanson, Dick.…
Edit Image